Tunis/Tunisia — Three COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours in Gabes governorate, pushing the death toll in the region to 255 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

35 further infections were also recorded from 121 conducted screening tests, Coordinator of the Health Watchdog Unit in Gabes Houssine Jobrane stated to TAP Wednesday.

The governorate has so far reported 8,589 infections, including 7,994 recoveries.

612 COVID-19 patients are still active virus-carriers, he added.