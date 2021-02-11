South Africa: State of the Nation Address 2021 - Civil Society Has No Great Expectations

10 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood and Zukiswa Pikoli

At this time of year, it is traditional to trot out expectations of the State of the Nation Address by the president. But, after years of practice, we have become accustomed to the fact that the annual wishlist will be just that -- a wishlist; a dead letter posted to an absentee Santa Constitution who will huff and puff and promise... but ultimately not deliver.

Instead of wasting too many words, the wishes and issues that we think should be addressed urgently and decisively are set out on Cyril's chalkboard in this week's Maverick Citizen cartoon.

It's a short list, but the issues are huge. Unfortunately, if truth be told, we have reason to suspect that:

Public schooling will deteriorate this year;

The public health system will go from bad to worse;

Vaccines, and many other essential medicines, are unlikely to be delivered to many of the people who need them most urgently;

A Basic Income Grant (BIG) won't happen;

Hunger will remain at record levels and children's needs for basic nutrition be recognised mainly in academic papers;

Homelessness and overcrowding in our unhuman settlements will grow; and

Our environment will become less healthy...

