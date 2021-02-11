Tunisia: UNHCR Office in Zarzis Calls for Vaccinating 700 Refugees and Asylum Seekers Against Coronavirus

10 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Director of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Office in Zarzis Naoufel Tounsi said Wednesday that a request had been sent to the health ministry last January to ensure the vaccination of 700 refugees and asylum seekers against the coronavirus.

In a statement to TAP, Tounsi specified that the eligible persons for vaccination meet the criteria set by the Health Ministry, since 100 refugees and asylum seekers are over 60 years old and 600 others are chronically ill.

The official pointed out that the UNHCR office is waiting for the approval of the Health Ministry to submit the recipients' list to the relevant health services or to register them directly on the vaccination platform.

He also explained that out of a total of 6700 refugees and asylum seekers, 6 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection had been recorded in January and February 2021 as well as two deaths, already suffering from other diseases.

Tounsi said that the refugees staying at the specialised host centres are under constant medical supervision.

