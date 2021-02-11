Tunisia: Covid-19 - Scientific Committee Proposes to Extend Targeted Lockdown Till March 15

10 February 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "The Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus proposed, during its meeting held on Tuesday, to extend the targeted lockdown till March 15," said Wednesday, Committee member Habib Ghedira.

"The committee's proposals will be tabled by the Health Minister to the National Coronavirus Response Authority chaired by the Prime Minister," he stated to TAP.

Ghedira considered that the measures imposed under the targeted lockdown such as the ban on gatherings and the curfew from 8pm to 5am will further control the curve.

"Despite the improvement in indicators, the committee members were unanimous in stressing the need to extend the targeted lockdown," he added.

Over the last few days, the number of hospitalisations fell to 1749 on February 8, compared to 2210 on January 26, 2021.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.