Tunisia: Covid-19 - Scientific Committee Proposes to Extend Targeted Lockdown Till March 15

Tunis/Tunisia — "The Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus proposed, during its meeting held on Tuesday, to extend the targeted lockdown till March 15," said Wednesday, Committee member Habib Ghedira.

"The committee's proposals will be tabled by the Health Minister to the National Coronavirus Response Authority chaired by the Prime Minister," he stated to TAP.

Ghedira considered that the measures imposed under the targeted lockdown such as the ban on gatherings and the curfew from 8pm to 5am will further control the curve.

"Despite the improvement in indicators, the committee members were unanimous in stressing the need to extend the targeted lockdown," he added.

Over the last few days, the number of hospitalisations fell to 1749 on February 8, compared to 2210 on January 26, 2021.