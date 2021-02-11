Sierra Leone's New Minister of Health Subscribes to Oath of Office, Says He Is Bringing a Wealth of Experience to the Job

10 February 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 10 February 2021 - Dr Austin Hinga Demby has today subscribed to the oath of office as Minister of Health and Sanitation before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, and assured that he is bringing a wealth of experience to the job.

Before his recent appointment, the US and UK trained health expert, with specialties in microbiology, epidemiology, and biostatistics, served as Deputy Director, Office of Global Health at Health Resources and Services Administration in the United States. He had also worked with the Centres for Disease Control and Preventions abroad for many years

Dr Demby described the ceremony of his swearing-in as a milestone, adding that with his wealth of experience having served in various parts of the world, he was confident and determined to deliver. He thanked the President for the opportunity to help him transform the health sector of the small west African nation.

"Mr. President let me assure you that I am ready for the job and I am willing to give my best. If someone is ready 100%, I am ready 200%. Sierra Leoneans are resilient people and they have demonstrated that during various challenging times such as Ebola and now COVID-19," he said.

In his brief remarks, the President congratulated him and wished him well, adding that his was a daunting task but with which he was remarkably familiar after helping the country during the Ebola outbreak in 2014/15 and now with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reminded the new minister that the country was battling with the COVID-19 and that he was taking up a ministry with challenges which he must surmount to ensure that the government realised a major pillar of its human capital development.

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Sierra Leone

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.