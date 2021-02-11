Tanzania: Selous Marathon Goes Next Level 2021

10 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

ATHLETES who will sprint in the forthcoming Selous Marathon set to take place in Morogoro will enjoy a full package of insurance cover in case of uncertainties during the race.

This was disclosed yesterday in Dar es Salaam by Selous Marathon Chairman of the Organising Committee, Imani Kajula who named Sanlam Insurance Company and CRDB as the key stakeholders lined up to offer insurance packages to the participants.

"There is a need for participants in the marathon to be blessed with insurance covers in order to protect them in cases of uncertainties," he said.

The event's main race is 21km Half Marathon while its subsidiary events are 10km race and 5km fun race, according to the organisers and will be staged in Morogoro in August this year.

According to him, among the insurance services to be offered to participants include life insurance, accident insurance and disability cover to ensure safety of the runners.

Aside from racing, other activities they will conduct on the day include planting trees around Mount Uluguru area so as to protect the environment and water sources in the community.

Kajula added that through the event, domestic tourism will be accelerated as athletes will be passing through various tourist attractions and places available in the region.

He further narrated that the classic marathon is organised by a seasoned team with handson experience in events organisation in the field of Sports, Conservation and Tourism, and will take place in Morogoro municipality in August this year.

Selous Marathon is a prestigious town race which brings together people from within and outside Tanzania.

