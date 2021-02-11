Nigeria: Why There Was Opposition to IGP Adamu's Tenure Extension - Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youth Federation (AYF) has said that the incorruptible posture of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, was one of the reasons why there were sponsored opposition to his extension of tenure by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President of the AYF, Comrade Adamu Kabir Matazu, who said this on Wednesday in Abuja, said that passing a vote of confidence on the leadership qualities of IGP Adamu, was to the credit of President Buhari and those opposed to it were targeting the President.

According to him, the fake news that the IGP paid over N2bn to lobby for tenure extension, is untrue, libellous, defamatory, and targeted at Mr. President.

"The confidence President Muhammadu Buhari has in Mohammed Adamu, necessitated his appointment as the IGP on the 15th of January, 2019. And his sterling leadership qualities and record of achievements in the last two years earned him a tenure extension, which is the prerogative of Mr. President," Matazu said.

He said that they discovered that the reason for the attacks on the IGP was because he refused to be corrupt and he's also exposing corrupt elements in the society in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari's zero tolerance for corruption.

He said, "The IGP has done all within his power to expose corrupt elements who want to bring ridicule and shame to the administration of President Buhari.

"We the Arewa Youth Federation hereby, call on the IGP to stay focused, remain undeterred and not be distracted by the noise of those who are vehemently opposed to the anti-corruption fight of Mr. President.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As we appreciate and thank President Buhari for the confidence he has so far reposed on the IG of Police, we are also calling on Mr. President to disregard the allegations and campaign of calumny against him and other government functionaries through fake media reports."

He also said that some of the sponsors of the fake news were "frustrated opposition who lost election in 2019 and are yet to recover from the shock of their loss.

He said that those elements were hell-bent on causing chaos and havoc to achieve their aim of destabilizing the country through unsubstantiated allegations against the IGP who is working hard to deliver on the promises of Mr. President to Nigerians.

Matazu also listed some of the achievements of IGP Adamu to include the launching of a security exercise codenamed Operation Puff Adder, a special proactive and intelligence-driven Police operation designed at reclaiming the landscape from criminals through massive deployment of well-trained, well-equipped, and motivated personnel and operational assets especially in the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, Kogi, Katsina, Niger, and Zamfara states.

He said, "The IGP worked with state governors and other critical stakeholders to bring about the much-needed Community Policing in his determination to fully engage the people in the successful policing of the country.

"IGP Adamu initiated and implemented an initiative aimed at mopping up illegal weapons across the country which led to the arrest of many transnational firearms/ammunitions syndicate; and his successful conduct of the 2019 elections without hitches among others."