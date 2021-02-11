Nigeria: Petition Against Buhari's Ambassador-Appointee Frivolous - Govt

The Federal Government yesterday described the petition against President Muhammadu Buhari's Ambassador-appointee, Ingekim Regina Ocheni, as frivolous and unfounded.

Last month, a petition was written by one Mr Chukwura Obikwelu, who accused Mrs Ocheni of alleged corruption, human trafficking, forgery, perjury and others.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye, said after meticulous scrutiny of the allegations, it refuted the content of the petition and publication.

"The publication and the alleged petition are purported attempts to assassinate the character of Ambassador Ingekim Regina Ocheni, for acting in her official capacity as a former Director Training & Staff Welfare of the Ministry and in accordance with extant rules.

"The Ministry further wishes to clarify that Amb. Ingekim Regina Ocheni, as Director Training & Staff Welfare, was saddled with the responsibility of handling issues related to the death of Mrs Emmanuella Obikwelu, a staff of the ministry and a former wife to Mr Obikwelu, as expected of her office.

"This eventually led to the handing of the children Mrs Obikwelu had with her ex-husband to their grandparents, Mr and Mrs Godian Amadi, who doubles as her biological parents, whom she had registered as her Next-of-Kin.

"The ministry, therefore, wishes to reemphasize that the children are currently in the custody of their grandparents and parent of the deceased, who she documented as her Next-of-Kin in accordance with extant regulations.

"The agitation instigated by Mr Obikwelu could as such be considered a family affair, which the Ministry or any of its officials should not be dragged into.

"Alternatively, aggrieved persons may wish to seek redress in a court of competent jurisdiction," the statement read.