South Africa: DJ Fresh, Euphonik Given the Boot Amid Rape Allegations

Cape Town — The popular radio personalities DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) have parted ways with music radio station 94.7 following rape allegations that were levelled against them.

The duo face a rape charge after a woman accused them of raping and drugging her in 2011.

DJ Fresh and Euphonik were employed by the radio station which is owned by Primedia Broadcasting.

The broadcaster has released a statement confirming the news.

"The decision doesn't reflect on the veracity of the allegations against the two DJs but rather prioritises the company's business imperatives", the statement read.

The statement said:

Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. Their last shows on 94.7 were aired on 15th January and 10th January 2021 respectively. "This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting's business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders," says Geraint Crwys-Williams, Interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

DJ Fresh and Euphonik confirmed the breakup in a joint statement. "After extensive consultation, legal and otherwise, we have concluded that it is in our best interests to resume all of our public engagements," adding "We look forward to our names being cleared."

They go on to thank the broadcaster for the great opportunities and moments, but add that they have agreed to a release from Primedia due to the inability to find common ground.

