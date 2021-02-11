Morocco/Mozambique: Mozambique Stop in Morocco On Their Way to Under-20 AFCON

The Mozambique team are on their way to Mauritania for the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations having made a stop-over in Casablanca, Morocco.

The COSAFA champions are competing at the continental finals in this age group for the first time and open their campaign against Uganda on Feb. 15.

They will then face hosts Mauritania two days later, before a final Group A game against Cameroon on Feb. 20.

The top two in the three pools, as well as the best third-placed nations, will advance to the quarterfinals in the 12-team competition.

Mozambique are coached by former Mambas striker Dario Monteiro, with their previous best finish a quarterfinal place when the competition was played solely on a knockout basis in 1987.

They did not get to feature in that quarterfinal after they were forced to withdraw when paired with Somalia.

Mozambique will be joined in the competition by Namibia, who they defeated in the COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championship that was played in Nelson Mandela Bay in December.