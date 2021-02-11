Nigeria: More Than 1,700 People Have Died From Covid-19 in Nigeria

11 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

About 1,131 new COVID-19 infections were also detected on Wednesday bringing the total number of known cases in the country to 142,578.

More than 1,700 people have died from coronavirus in Nigeria since the disease first appeared in the country almost a year ago.

On Wednesday, the daily figure for recorded deaths was eight, bringing the total to 1,702, according to an analysis of figures from an health agency.

Since the beginning of this year, there has been an upscale in daily deaths from the virus in what public health experts attributed to the spike in new cases officially tagged the second wave; resulting in shortages in oxygen supply for patients in critical conditions.

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded one of its highest COVID-19 daily death toll with 21 people dead.

About 69 people died from COVID-19 complications last week while 76 died in the previous week.

About 1,131 new infections were also detected on Wednesday bringing the total number of known cases in the country to 142,578.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night.

Nigeria's daily COVID-19 infections have averaged over 1,000 since the beginning of this year, indicating how fast the disease has spread compared to when the country recorded its first case of the virus in February last year.

There has been a spike in daily cases in Nigeria since early last December.

Specifics

The 1,131 new cases were reported from 22 states - Lagos (297), FCT (194), Kaduna (83), Kano (59), Oyo (58), Taraba (53), Imo (52), Osun (47), Plateau (45), Edo (43), Akwa Ibom (42), Rivers (42), Ogun (29), Kwara (24), Benue (21), Nasarawa (16), Ekiti (7), Bauchi (6), Delta (6), Bayelsa (4), Sokoto (2), and Gombe (1).

Lagos had the highest toll in Wednesday's tally with 297 new cases; followed by the FCT and Kaduna with 194 and 83 infections respectively.

Of the over 142,000 new cases, a total of 116, 947 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 25,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.3 million tests.

Nigeria is expecting its first batch of 16 million COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

