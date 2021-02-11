Sierra Leone: New Deputy Head of Mission to Germany Takes Leave of Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

10 February 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 10 February 2021 - Deputy Head of Mission to the Federal Republic of Germany, Madam Fatmata Kargbo, has taken leave of His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House.

She said she is humbled by the appointment to serve the country abroad and thanked President Bio for the confidence reposed in her to serve again. She assured of a cordial working relationship with her boss, the head of mission, to ensure the best out of the mission.

President Bio congratulated the new deputy head of mission and encouraged her to effectively represent the country and the head of state, citing her experience as a basis for growth and success.

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

