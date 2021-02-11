Zimbabwe: Harare Council to Demolish Illegal Tuckshops, Vending Sites

11 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

The Harare City Council has given an ultimatum to residents operating illegal tuckshops to immediately stop operations and remove their structures before the municipality moves in and demolish them.

The city council confirmed the move in a statement.

"All illegal tuckshop owners across town should stop operations and remove their structures before 18 February, 2021. An operation to remove illegal structures is coming soon," the council said.

The city authorities accused Harare residents of taking advantage of the current lockdown to erect the illegal structures, which have mushroomed across all suburbs especially in high density areas.

"Included are illegal dwellings which have been built without approval. There are residents taking advantage of the lockdown to build illegally."

The council also noted with concern that some of the structures are built on road verges resulting in flooding when it rains.

"Some of the illegal structures are on road verges and public spaces. The unsightly structures are not helping especially when it rains because some of them are causing flooding as they block runoff."

In another separate statement, the city council said the demolitions would start on 18 February in the high density suburb of Mbare.

"Tuckshops remain prohibited and any person operating a tuckshop whether within their residential stand, on public spaces open space or road verge is doing so illegally.

"Those operating Illegal tuckshops are advised to immediately cease the activity. Removal of Illegal tuckshops and vending stalls begins in Mbare on Thursday 18 February 2021 and is extended to other suburbs," read the circular.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.