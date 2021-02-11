Namibia: Cabinet Guns for Air Namibia Liquidation

Cabinet has given its approval for Air Namibia to be voluntarily liquidated.

The intention is to register the resolution with Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) before 18 February so that Challenge Air (which took Air Namibia over unpaid dues) cannot attach any of the airline's assets.

In leaked documents from a consultative meeting yesterday, Cabinet made the decision that the airline's workers will enjoy preferential treatment and receive their full severance packages from the liquidators.

"We will also explain that Cabinet approved for the employees to receive ex gratia payments equal to the value of 12 months salary and that this amount will be disbursed over a 12 month period," the documents read.

Moreover, the shareholder noted that it will ensure there's no salary payment gap when the liquidation is activated.

"If the liquidator can't pay, the ex gratia payments would be activated," they said.

The public enterprises ministry, finance ministry, the executive committee members of Air Namibia, the board and unions will meet this afternoon for the government to give its stance on the matter and the way forward on liquidation.

"All efforts must be made to protect the assets of the company," the documents added.

The interim chief executive officer has been directed to a detailed plan of action and coordinate a way forward with the board.

Meanwhile, the public enterprises ministry allegedly appointed lawyer Norman Tjombe, business woman Hilda Basson-Namundjebo and businessman James Cumming to the airline's board. However, the Namibian Sun reported that State House has reversed the appointment of the trio.

In a communique yesterday, the Air Namibia management informed the public that all flights with the airline are cancelled and all aircrafts will return to the base.

The reservation system for taking new bookings has also been suspended.

"Affected passengers must register their claims for a refund," the communique noted.A source close to the matter confirmed to The Namibian that it seems the government changed its mind regarding the appointment of the three new directors and have decided to rather appoint two government employees.

Meanwhile, public enterprises minister Leon Jooste told The Namibian that everything will be revealed at a press conference today.