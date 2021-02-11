Namibia/Mauritania: Young Warriors to Play Mauritania Seniors

11 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

NAMIBIA'S Young Warriors will play a friendly against Mauritania's senior national side this afternoon ahead of the u20 Afcon finals which start in Nouakchott, Mauritania on Sunday.

"We managed to organise a friendly against the senior Mauritania side - we will play against them tomorrow, so we are looking forward to that," Namibia coach James Britz said yesterday.

He added that the team had settled in well after their arrival in Nouakchott on Sunday.

"The hotel and the food is OK, and the fields are nice, so we can't really complain and the mood of the players is outstanding. Yesterday we went to the sea and they even threw me in the water, so the mood is great," he said.

"But the players are ready for war and we didn't come here to have a good time. The only good time we will have is when we do well, and that's the main reason why we came, because we want to do well for our country," he said.

The Young Warriors were initially due to play some friendly matches against inter alia Uganda, Tanzania and Tunisia before their arrival, but those plans fell through and in the end they only managed to play one friendly against the Brave Warriors on 31 January.

The NFA website reported on Monday that they were still trying to arrange more friendly matches before Namibia's opening match against Central African Republic next Monday, 15 February.

"The initial plan was to have four to six friendlies prior to the competition, but due to Covid restrictions and other unforeseen circumstances we will settle for three," it reported Britz as saying.

Namibia's other group matches are against Tunisia on 18 February and Burkina Faso on 21 February.

The top two teams from each of the three pools as well as the two best-placed runner-ups will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.