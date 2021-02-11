Namibia/Mauritania: Young Warriors to Play Mauritania Seniors

NAMIBIA'S Young Warriors will play a friendly against Mauritania's senior national side this afternoon ahead of the u20 Afcon finals which start in Nouakchott, Mauritania on Sunday.

"We managed to organise a friendly against the senior Mauritania side - we will play against them tomorrow, so we are looking forward to that," Namibia coach James Britz said yesterday.

He added that the team had settled in well after their arrival in Nouakchott on Sunday.

"The hotel and the food is OK, and the fields are nice, so we can't really complain and the mood of the players is outstanding. Yesterday we went to the sea and they even threw me in the water, so the mood is great," he said.

"But the players are ready for war and we didn't come here to have a good time. The only good time we will have is when we do well, and that's the main reason why we came, because we want to do well for our country," he said.

The Young Warriors were initially due to play some friendly matches against inter alia Uganda, Tanzania and Tunisia before their arrival, but those plans fell through and in the end they only managed to play one friendly against the Brave Warriors on 31 January.

The NFA website reported on Monday that they were still trying to arrange more friendly matches before Namibia's opening match against Central African Republic next Monday, 15 February.

"The initial plan was to have four to six friendlies prior to the competition, but due to Covid restrictions and other unforeseen circumstances we will settle for three," it reported Britz as saying.

Namibia's other group matches are against Tunisia on 18 February and Burkina Faso on 21 February.

The top two teams from each of the three pools as well as the two best-placed runner-ups will qualify for the quarter-finals.