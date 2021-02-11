Liberia: Supreme Court 'Nails' Samukai

The supreme court of Liberia has confirmed and affirmed the ruling of the lower court with respect to former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai over one million united states dollars misappropriation of ALF personal pension funds.

Brownie Samukai who was the longest serving minister of Defense under the regime of former president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, was indicted along with Joseph Johnson, and Nyahm Dorkor, all former senior executives of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) by the George Weah led Government and subsequently held guilty for the crimes: theft of property, economic sabotage, criminal conspiracy, and money laundering, misused of public funds.

They were ordered to restitute the amount of over one million misappropriated, but the defendants excepted and took an appeal to the supreme court which is the final attributer of justice in Liberia. The move by the defendants was to ensure that the high court would turn the lower court's judgment.

Unfortunately for the defendants, the High Court upheld the trial court's March 10, 2020 verdict with modification that the applicants serve a two year term each in a common jail.

The verdict is subject to suspension, provided that the said defendants restitute the full amount of one million, one hundred forty-six hundred fifty-six and thirty-five United States dollars amounting to fifty percent within the period six months and thereafter enter appropriate arrangement to pay the remaining portion in one calendar year.

Reading the verdict on behalf of the Supreme Court, Justice Yusuf Kabah mentioned that, shall the defendants fail or refuse to restitute the amount as mandated in its judgment, it will lead to their incarceration in a common jail not specified and remain there until the full amount is paid or liquidated at the rate of twenty-five United States dollars per month as provided for by law.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to again decide Samukai's fate in an electoral dispute from the December 8, 2020 special senatorial and referendum elections in Lofa county.