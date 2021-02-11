Tanzania: Nandy - Bongo Flava Diva Tasked to Serve Tanzanian Ladies

THE Bongo Flavour music diva, Faustina Charles, Nandy has been selected as the ambassador for the Flowless sanitary pad which is under a non-governmental organisation, T-MARC Tanzania.

Nandy is among the influential female artists in Tanzania that have associated their music with societal needs and used her celebrity in bringing positive changes in Tanzania society.

Apart from being a singer and dancer, Nandy has exposed her acting talent and has participated in different series like Huba.

She is currently Tanzania's Goodwill ambassador for UNICEF's water, sanitation and hygiene programme (WASH) that works in over 100 countries worldwide to improve water and sanitation services, as well as basic hygiene practices. The programme focuses on providing people with clean water and basic toilets.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' Nandy stated her commitment in arts projects and her initiatives of using her celeb in engaging in to women in the community has influenced, T- Marc to choose her as their brand ambassador.

She said," there are millions of women outside there and could be pointed as the brand ambassador but, T mark has picked me, this is due to the fact that I am capable of branding their product and link it directly to the market."

She added: "before even being selected as their ambassador, I have been using Flowless all the time and let me urge all women in Tanzania who care about their health and self-esteem to start using Flowless women's towels as they are unique and affordable just by 3,000/= for a pack of 10 towels."

Meanwhile, the Director of Social Enterprise of the Institute, Flavian Ngole, noted that Nandy's choice as ambassador to the brand stemmed from her recognition of her contribution to society in educating, self-reliant, dedicated, and goal-oriented and the influential young women in and out of the country.

Ngole expressed his feelings and trust to Nandy will be able to carry the Flowless brand well to send a message to all Tanzanian women about this excellent product for women.

And the Managing Director of the Organisation (TMARC Tanzania) Tumaini Kimasa stressed that Flowless brand is among the best brands to exist in Tanzanian market and stressed that, its manufacturing technology is high quality that makes a woman feel completely FREE at all times all menstruation.

Flowless is a feminine towel for all women who are confident, who care about their health and well-being.

"A woman with big goals in life,is always looking forward and able to cope with solving various challenges, an ax-wielding and smart woman who uses Flowless menstrual towels all the time," said Mr Kimasa.