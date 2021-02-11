Tanzania: Envoys Hail Mwinyi's Commitment to Develop Zanzibar

ENVOYS attached to Zanzibar have congratulated President Hussein Mwinyi for the admirable start of his first term of five years in office, following landslide victory in the 2020 general election.

"His 100 days in office have been good and convincing, we congratulate him," The Honorary Consul of the Federative Republic of Brazil in Zanzibar, Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim said.

He said that the envoys community in Zanzibar applauds President Mwinyi on his commitment to reform Zanzibar.

"On behalf of my colleagues here, I would like to congratulate him. His leadership has opened doors to investors and strengthens relations," he said.

Mr Abdulrahim said that Dr Mwinyi's focus on economic growth through blue economy is good move.

"Definitely many people will invest in Zanzibar as he also says that tax rates will be 'low/affordable' so that all people entitled to pay, willingly do so," he said.

He promised that his country (Brazil) is happy to continue working closely with Dr Mwinyi and the government of Tanzania in strengthening relations for the sake of prosperity for all the people of the country.

"Soon a business delegation from Brazil is expected to visit the Isles. Different areas of development including investment opportunities will be discussed during the visit," the Honorary Consul of the Federative Republic of Brazil in Zanzibar said.

He said that Mwinyi's emphasis on unity, rule of law and justice, accountability in public offices, hardworking, war on corruption and abuse of children and women, have made him win development partners and people's trust.

As he marks 100 days since he took oath of office, President Mwinyi said war on graft and violation of children and women will continue unabated, appealing to all people in Zanzibar to maintain peace and unity, which are prerequisite to achieving development goals.