Tanzania: Improve Services, Chief Justice Tells Magistrates

ZANZIBAR Chief Justice Omar Othman Makungu has advised magistrates in the Isles to grant bail in bailable offences in order to reduce congestion in prisons or detain centres.

He said that bail is good in petty or minor offences as refusal to grant bail leads to congestion in remand centres, presenting a big load to the government in feeding the prisoners.

"Spare a thought, a person stealing coconut fruits worth five thousand shillings, and he/she is denied bail. Keeping the suspect in prison is more costly," CJ said here during the 10th anniversary of the 'Zanzibar Law Day.'

He said reluctance to grant bail should only be to people with a bad record within the community and in exceptional cases that capture public attention such as armed robbery, economic crime, and sexual offices.

The power to grant bail is a discretionary power vested in judges and magistrates and it is meant to be exercised liberally. But the CJ and leaders in the country have been encouraging granting bail.

The primary purpose of bail is to ensure the accused person's compliance with investigation, and subsequent presence at the trial if they are released after arrest.

During the law week, a section of lawyers visited some prisons centres in Unguja Island with some of the inmates complaining of being denied bail.