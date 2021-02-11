Tanzania: Government Cancels Farmers Day Celebrations

The government has cancelled this year's Farmers Day celebrations, famously known as Nane Nane Day.

Every year, Tanzania celebrates Nane Nane Day on the 8th of August in recognition the important contribution of farmers to the country's economy.

Announcing the decision in Dodoma, Wednesday (10th February, 2021), the Minister of Agriculture Prof Adolf Mkenda told reporters that fund set aside for celebrations will be used to boost extension services in the country.

Meanwhile, the minister said the government is assessing the relevance of the celebrations as far as agricultural sector development is concern.