Tanzanians Offered Study Opportunities at Top German Varsity

OXFORD International Education Group and Jacobs University are offering Tanzanian students an opportunity to study for an undergraduate degree at one of Germany's top universities.

The opportunity opens with their new Jacobs University International College announcing it is to welcome its first group of international students in September this year.

Germany has become a destination of choice for international students, with Tanzanian students contributing to this trend.

A total of 100 Tanzanian students enrolled in German higher education institutions in 2018, representing a year-on-year increase of eight per cent and a 15 per cent increase over five years.

A Senior Consultant with the Apollo Strategic Communications, Ms Ishara Callan unveiled to the 'Daily News' that among the first pathway providers to establish an international college with a German institution, Oxford International Education Group's one-year, tailored preparatory programme will equip international students to succeed in their degree studies.

The course will deepen their English language skills, prepare them for the multifaceted academic world, and offer an on-campus living experience.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, students at Jacobs University have been offered blended learning.

Ranked among the Top 300 best universities worldwide, and having the most international outlook in Germany according to Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, with an international student population of 80 per cent, Jacobs University teaches entirely in English and offers a wide variety of subjects to study; including International Business, Management, Computer Sciences, Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Industrial Engineering and Robotics.

More details will be published in the Daily News on Thursday