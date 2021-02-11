Tanzania: Investment Climate Favours Cashew Nut Processing

THE government has explained its commitments in attracting more investors especially in the cashew nut processing factories including creating conducive investment climate.

Revealing that in Parliament, on Wednesday, the deputy minister for Industry and Trade, Exaud Kigahe during the questions and answers session further said the country's doors are opened to willing investors given various favouring investment climates.

Mr Kigahe made the statement, while responding to a question from Special Seats MP Tunza Malapo (CCM), who on her main question, wanted to know when the government will revive all the Cashew nut processing factories in Mtwara Mikindani Municipality, Mtwara region.

In response, Mr Kigahe noted that before the privatization policy, the government had 12 cashew nut processing factories across the country.

He said two of them were in Mtwara Mikindani Municipality known as the Likombe Cashew Factory that is now known as Micronics Systems Co. Ltd and Mtwara Cashew Company Ltd whose name was later on changed to Cashewnut Company (2005) Ltd.

He informed the house that the two factories are working, however the Micronics Systems Co. Ltd that has the capacity of processing 5,000 tonnes of cashew per annum is now processing an average of 2,000 tonnes per year.

The processed cashews are those that are bought from the auctions, he added.

According to him, the Mtwara Cashew Company Ltd is proceeding with the grading and packaging of the nuts being processed by small scale factories, which do not have machines for the task.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the ministry of water has said in the 2021/22financial year, the government through the Great Lake Region will implement a water project in 12 villages of Biharamulo District, Kagera Region.

The villages in questions included Rwekubo, Rusese, Kabindi, Runazi, Rukora, Kikomakoma, Kagoma, Songambele, Kasozibakaya,Nyamigogo, Chebitoke and Nyabusozi.

Speaking in the Parliament, the deputy minister of water Maryprisca Mahundi said right now, the government is preparing tenders for the project.

"Due to the shortage of water in Biharamulo District, the movement decided to make Lake Victoria the main source of water for the district, instead of depending from a small water streams and dams," she said.

Her statement was in response to the question fielded by Buharamulo West MP Ezra Chiwelesa (CCM) who wanted to know the government's plans in ending water shortages in his constituency.