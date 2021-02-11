Tanzania: Telecom Companies Will Reach All Villages, MPs Told

THE Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has instructed telecom companies to go countrywide and ensure their services reach the citizens.

Equally, the companies have been asked to improve capacity of their communication towers, especially in areas experiencing poor communication networks.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, the ministry's Deputy Minister, Eng Kundo Mathew, said the government is determined to ensure the whole country is covered by stable communication networks.

He made the note, while answering a supplementary question by Special Seats Member of Parliament, Grace Tendega (Chadema) who wanted to know when the government would avail stable communication in villages of Kalenga constituency, Iringa region.

The MP further said due to unstable communications, Kalenga constituency residents have been struggling to communicate and access some services offered by mobile phones in vain.

"The government has tasked all mobile network service operators to improve scope of their investment and connectivity, and that their network should be available across the country," he said.

Earlier, the main question was asked by the Mbulu Rural MP Fratei Massay (CCM) who sought to know the fate of constructing communications towers in Endahagichen, Ndamilay, Mwadan, Mahong, Endaghadat, Qamtannat in his constituency, located in Manyara region.

In response, Eng Mathew said the government through the Universal Communications Services Access Fund (UCSAF) would add the mentioned villages in the tender to be announced in this financial year 2020/21.