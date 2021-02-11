Tanzania: Tax Collection to Go Digital in April

ZANZIBAR will fully embrace electronic fiscal devices (EFDs) effectively this April, with all registered taxpayers to be compelled to use it in their transactions.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Finance and Planning Jamal Kassim Ali told the House of Representatives here on Wednesday that the machines have since October 16, 2020 been on trial, with 150 traders using them in Unguja and Pemba.

He said during the pilot period, the system experienced some operational challenges, which are being sorted out gradually but by April 2021, the system will be introduced countrywide.

The minister was responding to Mfenesini Representative Machano Othman Said who wanted to know when the government will use the gadgets. He also asked why many fuel stations in Zanzibar were not issuing receipts.

In further response, Minister Jamal asked the motorists implored to demand receipts every time they refuel vehicles, saying all petrol stations are required by law to issue manual or electronic receipt for every sale made.