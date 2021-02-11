Tanzania: Govt to Employ Over 12,000 Health Workers

AT least 12,476 health workers will be employed before the end of the 2020/21 financial year, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Again, as part of its effort to ensure health care providers concentrate in public health facilities; the government would continue tracking staff, who divert their attention to private hospitals.

The commitment was made in the Parliament by the deputy minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Godwin Mollel, while responding to a question by Special Seats MP, Mwantumu Zodo (CCM) who wanted to know the government's plan on addressing shortage of 16,000 health workers in the country.

In response, Dr Mollel said new employees will be recruited and priority given to regions with acute shortage citing them as Kigoma, Mtwara and Songwe and all Councils in rural areas.

"And for those who secured government employment, but sneak to the private sector will be dealt with effectively," he said.

Responding to a supplementary question on when the government will post new health workers to Tanga Region, the deputy minister said some 12,476 new workers will be recruited.

In another development, the government explained that the implementation of the Local Government Finance Act, CAP 290 which started in the 2018/2019 financial year has resulted in more District Councils and improving issuance of loans to special groups including women, youth and people living with disabilities (PWDs).

It was reported that by 100 per cent some 79 District Councils have been issued with loans, against 54 receiving only 8 per cent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That was said by the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government Deputy Minister, Dr Festo Dugange while responding to a question from a Special Seats MP Asia Halamga (CCM).

Her question was on the implementation of a law that district councils allocate 10 per cent of their internal revenues as loans to special groups.

She also wanted to know the number of district councils that have so far implemented the act by 100 per cent.

In rejoinder, the deputy Minister displayed a data that showed provision of loans to the special groups, women, youth and people with disabilities, noting that introduction of the law has improved provision of the loans in the district councils.

According to him, a total of 42.06bn/- was issued in the 2018/2019 financial year in comparison to 26.1bn/- released in 2017/18 before its amendments.