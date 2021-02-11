Liberia: Senator Chie Debunks Reports

9 February 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate has described as false allegation made against him by some lawmakers that he owed them some money and pick up.

Senator Albert Chie made the statement in an interview last week to journalists at his office. He said, "I do not play with any senator's money here. I respect all of them. Not because I am the head for them. I hold each and every lawmaker here in high esteem," he said.

It was recently reported that some senators accused him of refusing to release money intended for them in their legislative work. Also, that he refused to turnover pick up intended for their use.

"There is no truth in that. Trust me, if I owe any senator money here, my name would be all out over the place. But that is not correct. The fact here is that we all work together and we respect one another. Those are all responsible people, whom I really respect."

According to him, he wants to remain in good relationship with his colleague until his tenure expires in 2024. "There is a tomorrow after this work.

He added that he wants to maintain cordial relations with his fellow senators so that the level of respect would live after him if he leaves the position the future.

Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

