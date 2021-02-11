Uganda: Govt's Price of Oxford Vaccine Raises Concern

10 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Jonathan Kamoga

Uganda will buy 18 million doses of the Oxford vaccine at a higher price than South Africa, and more than triple what the European Union is paying for the same, the government announced this week.

Last week, the Cabinet gave the Health Ministry the go-ahead to procure the initial order of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India. The vaccine will be first administered to people aged 50 and above, those with underlying health conditions, health workers, security personnel, teachers and other essential social services providers.

The country will pay $7 per dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine South Africa is paying $5.25 and the EU $2.16.

Uganda's price does not include international transportation and handling costs for the vaccine, which have been put at $3 per dose.

With this particular vaccine requiring two doses between 28 days, the total will be $17 per person for a full regimen.

The high prices quoted caused an outcry among medical experts and the public, with some accusing the Health Ministry of inflating the prices.

But Permanent Secretary Diana Atwiine told The EastAfrican that the prices were tentative and are subject to reduction after negotiations with the manufacturer.

"At this time we cannot say this is the actual cost but it is for purposes of planning. We were guided by Gavi as we came up with those estimates," Dr Atwiine said.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry presented to the Parliamentary Budget Committee a supplementary request for Ush18.5 billion ($5 million) to purchase the vaccine.

Efforts to reach both AstraZeneca and Gavi on why Uganda had to quote such a high price were futile by the time we went to press.

Gavi has already communicated to Uganda a tentative allocation of 3,552,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of February or beginning of March under the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) facility.

Uganda joined the facility last month and will contribute $132 million while Gavi will contribute $142 million to buy vaccines that will immunise 60 per cent of the country's 45 million people.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.