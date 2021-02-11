Botswana: Lotsane Dam Over 90 Percent Full

Palapye — The 42.35 million cubic capacity Lotsane Dam near Maunatlala is said to be over 90 per cent full.

The dam technician, Mr Dimpho Ramoroka, said last week Friday the water level was at 64 per cent and the dam was expected to over flow by end of this week.

He noted that whilst most dams around the country were full and over flowing, Lotsane was slowly filling up because it got water from Lotsane River only.

Mr Ramoroka also indicated that at the beginning of the rainy season, the dam was 42 per cent full, which was enough to provide water for 22 villages for 18 months, adding that at full capacity, the dam could provide water for five to six years.

Meanwhile, Limpopo River water levels were still rising, though the border was still open. Kwa Nokeng Lodge, located at Martins Drift along the Limpopo River, also experienced some heavy flows and rising water levels.

In an interview, a lodge staff member, Ms Doreen Phemelo, said the boat ridge at the lodge was submerged, while the rest of the facility was not affected and it was business as usual.

She, however, said safety measures had been put in place, in case the situation changed.

Ms Phemelo said the last time they experienced floods that forced them to close down was during the 2001 heavy rain when staff members from the lodge and the border gate were relocated to Lerala.

She added that they also experienced some floods around 2012, but they were not as heavy as in 2001.

Furthermore, some residents of Seolwane in the Lerala/Maunatlala constituency, experienced some setbacks due to the heavy rain.

One of the them, Ms Efa Moleta, said in an interview that her houses were flooded, forcing her to seek shelter from relatives.

She blamed the flooding on the blocked culverts in the village, forcing storm water to stagnant in some parts of the village.

Ms Kedibonye Otukile, who accompanied Ms Moleta and also a resident, indicated that roughly 11 households were affected by the rains.

She said the Disaster Management Team from Palapye and the area councillor had visited the village to assess the damage and to assist those in need.

Source : BOPA