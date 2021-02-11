Nigeria: Ecobank Transnational Appoints New Director

11 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun

Mr Assah, who comes from the Central African Economic and Monetary Community region, is a national of Congo Brazzaville.

Pan-African banking conglomerate, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, has announced the appointment of an independent of non-executive director, Hervé S. Assah.

His experience as a senior executive approaches 40 years and spans fields as diverse as investment and financial advisory, regional development, public private partnerships in emerging markets, global trade development and business strategy among others, according to a press statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

A managing partner of the fund management firm Aequaria Capital, Mr Assah held senior positions for more than two decades at the World Bank, including Country Manager and Resident Representative for Togo and Lead Private Sector Development Specialist in the Finance Competitiveness & Innovation Global Practice.

During this period, he also held the role of Senior Private Sector Development & Public Private Partnership Specialist at the bank and that of Investment Officer for worldwide oil, gas and mining sectors at the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

Mr Assah was also one-time Country Manager and Resident Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS at the African Development Bank; Senior Associate, Corporate Finance Global Emerging Markets Group at Deutsche Bank and Vice President, Corporate Finance, Global Emerging Markets Group, Head of sub-Saharan Africa at BNP-Paribas.

He is a recipient of an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, an MSc in International Economics and Finance from Paris Sorbonne University, and a Master of Management and Business Administration from the Institut Supérieur de Gestion, Business School, Paris.

Tagged:
