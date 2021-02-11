Nigeria: Terrorists Didn't Kill 20 Soldiers in North-East - Nigerian Army

11 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Army confirmed attacks on troops providing security for road construction workers along Goniri-Kafa on February 5 and on Geidam on February 9 but did not disclose the number of soldiers killed.

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports of killing of 20 soldiers by Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-East Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammad Yerima, via a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, said the information was false.

Mr Yerima, a brigadier-general, described the report by an online medium, titled; "Nigerian Army Keeps Mum As Boko Haram Terrorists Kill '20 Soldiers' In Borno" as false, fake and baseless.

He said the report was aimed at discouraging the public and demoralising troops in the fight against insurgency.

According to him, there was no attack where 20 soldiers were killed in the entire Theatre.

Mr Yerima said the recent attacks on troops providing security for road construction workers along Goniri-Kafa on February 5 and on Geidam on February 9 were decisively dealt with.

He said the attack on the troops along the road construction site and the attempt to infiltrate Geidam town by the terrorists were swiftly and professionally cleared by the Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) and elements of 159 Task Force Battalion.

The spokesperson said soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice while two others who sustained injuries were currently receiving treatment at a military medical facility.

According to him, Boko Haram and ISWAP are on the run and desperate for foods, drugs and logistics from soft targets for survival as their camps, routes and enclaves have been destroyed, blocked and manned by troops of Operation "TURA TAKAIBANGO."

He said that troops also overpowered terrorists mounted on eight gun trucks, motorbikes and foot soldiers who attempted attack on troops of 3 Battalion at Rann in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno on February 9.

According to him, the troops held their ground and instantly destroyed one terrorists' gun truck.

"With swift air support during the attack, the terrorists lost initiative and had to scamper for safety due to heavy aerial bombardments, while additional four terrorists' gun trucks were completely destroyed as several of their members were killed while others fled with gunshot wounds.

"The situation within the Rann general area is under control by our troops and members of the community are going about their normal activities.

"Members of the general public are therefore requested to continue to cooperate with the Nigerian military to fight both the terrorists and peddlers of fake and unsubstantiated stories.

"We shall continue to remain focused and determined to perform our constitutional roles and responsibilities professionally in the protection of the sovereignty of our nation, ensure the safety of lives and property, while we clear the terrorists and their cohorts within the region," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.