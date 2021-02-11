Zimbabwe: Cecil the Lion Comes Alive On TV...Special Treat for Wildlife Fans

11 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

On the wintry night of July 1, 2015, American dentist and prominent trophy hunter Dr Walter Palmer, shot and killed Hwange National Park's most famous lion, Cecil.

Dr Palmer used as bait a carcass he dragged for more than 20km to lure Cecil from his main territory in the no-hunting zone, into a farm in Gwayi. There he used a bow and arrow to kill Cecil.

On Sunday, DStv premiers a documentary on Cecil, as his legend lives.

Suffice to say, the huge head of the pride was popular with local and international tourists for flaunting his mane and posing for pictures at very close range. Very rare for a predator of his gait!

On a good day, Cecil would give many a tourist the best picture moment.

He sired more than 20 cubs with a pride that frequented the area around Hwange Main Camp and its fringe area along the Bulawayo -Victoria Falls highway from Cross Jotsholo to Cross Mabale, Cross Dete up to Gwayi Conservancy. Within hours of Cecil's death, the world went agog with the news, drawing the wrath of animal rights practitioners, feline researchers, tourists and ordinary people.

Cecil, was a collard territorial male, and there was suspicion that the collar was used to track him with satellite systems. Dr Palmer denied the charges and was tried and acquitted.

Cecil was used by researchers from the age of about 4 years when a satellite system tracking collar was placed on his neck until he was killed at the age of 13.

Cecil's pride was taken over by another male Xaha, an IsiNdebele name, with some sexual explicit connotations but Xaha itself did not live long as it was killed in another hunt. It was collared too.

It is interesting how the documentary on Cecil will be received by all and sundry on Sunday, February 14 at 7pm, dubbed "The Legacy of the king: Cecil the lion".

This might as well pass as a special Valentine treat for animal lovers.

The story was topical world over and now DStv through the National Geographic channel have started a campaign on wildlife documentary on the lion as the king of Africa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.