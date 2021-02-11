Zimbabwe: N'anga Arrested With U.S.$2,000 Python Skin

11 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

A SIAKOBVU traditional healer was recently arrested while trying to sell a US$2 000 worth of python skin to Zimbabwe Parks Authority (ZimParks) rangers.

Matirikisi Dzomba, 51, of Gweshe 2 village in Siakobvu last week appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate, Mr Tendai Banda for contravening Section 45 (I) as read with Section 128 (b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act chapter 20:14, which pertains to "possession of a python skin without a permit."

He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to 26 March.

The regional court is expected to hand down sentence.

Police evaluated the python skin measuring 2, 48 metres at US$2 000.

It is the State's case that on February 2, at Gweshe 2 village, Chief Nebiri, Siakobvu at around 5:30pm, ZimParks ranger Herbert Makiyi received a tip off that Dzomba had a python skin at his homestead.

Makiyi and Tazvishaya Dhinhiwe both stationed at Mutasadonha National Park went to the homestead.

The two misrepresented that they wanted to buy to python skin.

Dzomba went into his house and emerged with a small sack containing the skin, which led to his arrest.

The crime attracts a mandatory nine-year jail term.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

