Zimbabwe: Firecracker Incident Victim Appeals for Donations

The family of Godfrey Munhungaupi, a Grade 5 pupil at Dungwiza Primary School in Chitungwiza who sustained serious facial injuries in a firecracker incident last month, is appealing for $33 000 to undergo a second operation at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Godfrey connected a fire cracker to a solar panel and used his tongue to test current flow, resulting in the fire cracker exploding and his tongue being split into two.

He also lost some teeth during the incident. He was first operated on last month at the same hospital after well-wishers donated $54 000 to cover his medical bills.

The first operation focused on cleaning and stitching the wounds on the face and mouth while the second operation set for next week is to remove some tissue from other parts of his body and cover the mouth, nose and some part of face.

The boy's mother Mrs Rudo Munhungaupi her son is now at home but his condition is still critical.

"He cannot talk and eat. He survives on milk which he takes via tubes," she said.

She also said the doctors have also suggested that the child needs to go for plastic surgery outside Zimbabwe after the second operation has been conducted. Mrs Munhungaupi said those willing to assist can contact her on 0788 124 461 or send donations to the same number.