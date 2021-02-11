Zimbabwe: Owners of Destroyed Homes Get Assistance

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has started delivering aid to 130 families in Beitbridge whose houses were recently destroyed by heavy rains.

The CPU's focal person from the District Development Coordinator's (DDC) office, Mr Jahson Mugodzwa said yesterday that they had so far assisted 83 homes.

He said the rains had not only affected houses, but had also affected infrastructure such as major roads linking the town and the rural component of the district.

Mr Mugodzwa said aid was trickling in from various stakeholders and that in some cases, the families will be helped to rebuild their homes.

"We have conducted assessments in the affected areas with the assistance of the Disaster Rapid Response teams which are chaired at ward level by the local councillors," he said.

"Out of the 130 families who are affected by this disaster, we have managed to mobilise aid for 83 of them with the assistance of other players. Efforts are underway to reach out to everyone who was affected," he said.

The official said some of the people received non-food items including, mosquito nets, blankets, hygiene kits (for both men and women), soap, and jerry can.

Mr Mugodzwa said others were given US$250 to buy some material to rebuild their homes, while those in dire need were also assisted with food hampers. He said most of the affected houses were built from either mud and poles or mud and farm bricks. These, he said were constructed during drought in the last three years when there were very little rains.

"As we continue to mobilise help, we want to also urge members of the community to build houses or structures that are adaptive to climate change to avoid the recurrence of such disasters," said Mr Mugodzwa.

He also appealed to the local business community and those in the construction sector to assist the affected families to rebuild new standard homes. In some instance, he said some people had moved into their relatives or neighbour's homes in the interim.

"This is putting a strain on the community and at the same time we have scaled up the drought relief program so that we augment food and nutrition to those families who are food insecure," said Mr Mugodzwa.

He said the worst affected areas were in Ward 2 (Dite, Tshabili), Ward 4 (Tongwe, Matshiloni), Ward 5 (Tshigomele, Makvhane, Lutumba), Ward 6 (Malala), Ward 7 (Masera), Ward 8 (Shashe), Ward 10 (Zezani) and Ward 15 (Shabwe). Meanwhile, World Vision Zimbabwe's area coordinator for Beitbridge, Mrs Pretty Dube said they had responded to the call by the CPU and that they will construct a two-roomed house for a family of 23 members in Malala, Ward 6.