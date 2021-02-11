Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Ekuta Calls for Inclusion of Judo in Team Nigeria's Events

Abuja — Nigerian female judoka, Enku Ewa Ekuta, has called for inclusion of Judo in sporting events that Team Nigeria compete at the summer 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The call is coming on the heels of an earlier pronouncement by the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, that Team Nigeria will compete in just 11 sports with comparative advantage at the world showpiece which Judo was excluded. .

Ekuta, who has followed her mother's footsteps by qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Games, told LEADERSHIP Sports that Nigerians should expect an impressive performance from her in Tokyo.

"Nigeria should expect my best at the Olympic to bring a medal from the Olympic by God grace," she said.

"The government should include Judo in the sports going to the Olympics because only 11 sports have been chosen for the Games so that will boost my morale."

"I qualified from the continental quota, since 2019 I have been attending Olympic qualifiers in Senegal, Tanzania, Madagascar, which I picked points that sealed my qualification to the Olympic."

She also called more Judo competitions towards discovering and nurturing talents at the grassroots.

"There is a need to improve the level of Judo development in the country, like competitions, the last competitions we had was in 2018 during the National Sports Festival, and that was only the tournament that athletes are selected to represent the country in international competitions".

According to her "I get my inspiration from my dad and mom because they're my coach, I want to also thank the president of the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) and my sponsor (Savannah Energy) for supporting me to qualify for the Olympic Games," she concluded.