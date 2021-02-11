Nigeria: Govt, Organised Labour to Discuss PMs Price Modulation, Electricity Tarriff

Lagos — Federal government and the organised labour are set to meet to discuss Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price modulation and electricity tariff in the country.

The meeting, which should have held, but was postponed till February 22 2021, will examine the report by the technical committee set up on PMS pricing framework.

Minister of labour and employment Senator Chris Ngige while speaking during the recent submission of the report by the technical committee, stated that the committee was set up with a mandate to come up with a viable framework for PMS price modulation and electricity tariff.

He said the committee was mandated to examine the two policies respectively in relation to the demands of the organised labour unions.

The February 22nd meeting is a continuation of the series of meetings held in 2020 in a bid to persuade labour unions not to embark on industrial action over the increase in the price of petrol and electricity.

The minister said that the adjournment was to enable the representatives of organised labour subject the report to the analysis of their various organs.

"The Committee on Petroleum Pricing has finished its work and sent in the report. We have received and adopted the report," he stressed.

Ngige also noted that the report of the technical committee on electricity tariff would be ready in a week's time, and would also be reviewed alongside that of petroleum pricing on February 22, when the meeting would reconvene.

In his remark, NLC president Comrade Ayuba Wabba said that organised labour needed to do a broader consultation to come up with clear positions on what would be beneficial to both the Nigerian workers, and all Nigerians.

Wabba noted that the issues at stake touched on the life of every Nigerian.

According to Wabba, "The whole essence of what we are arguing about is how to bring not only the price stability but also affordability."