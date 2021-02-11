Zimbabwe: Uproar Over Conflicted Chonzi's Appointment

The recently appointed City of Harare acting town clerk, Dr Prosper Chonzi, is conflicted in dealing with issues flagged by a Government commissioned audit at the council, which also implicated him, it emerged yesterday.

One of the issues raised in the audit which is yet to be actioned by council is the illegal salary increases by the council bosses including that of Dr Chonzi.

City of Harare, according to the audit report, was prejudiced US$506 250 with Dr Chonzi also benefiting from a monthly increment of US$10 200.

The audit recommended that: "The Minister should cause, through the council, the recovery of a total of US$506 250 from the executive members concerned."

Some of the implicated executives include former town clerk Tendai Mahachi, former director of works Phillip Pfukwa, former water director Christopher Zvobgo, former city treasurer Tendai Kwenda and former Chamber Secretary Josephine Ncube .

Kwenda was arrested over related matters and his case is already before the courts.

The audit noted that the council failed to comply with a ministerial directive and the audit recommendation on the illegal salary increase stated:

"This was in fulfilment of self-interests by the seven executive managers before implementation of the 15 July 2015 ministerial directive. The executive management lacked sound corporate governance practices."

Another matter flagged by the audit implicating Dr Chonzi was the unprocedural purchase of vehicles for four executives where he also benefited.

Dr Chonzi got approval to buy a vehicle worth US$90 000 but he went on to buy a car worth US$130 000.

The audit noted the flouting of tender procedures on the matter and recommended that council establish and maintain an appropriate motor vehicle procurement policy which was fair, equitable and transparent in terms of the Public Finance Management Act Chapter 22:19. Section 44 (1) (a).

A council source who spoke to The Herald said Dr Chonzi was unlikely to action the audit report since he was also implicated.

"We are not against his appointment but we are concerned that the money lost by the council will not be recovered since he is also implicated in the audit report.

"Due diligence was not followed before his appointment and for council to recover all the lost money, this decision should be revisited.

"Some of his co-executives like Mr Kwenda have already been arrested and charged over the recommendations of this audit report.

"He has been appointed to that crucial position but this is farcical. A judge facing corruption charges cannot be appointed to preside over their own case. It is unlikely they would convict themselves," opined the source.

Dr Chonzi was not picking up calls to his mobile phone yesterday.