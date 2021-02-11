Nigeria: Valentine Day Is Not for Sex Parties, Celebrate Responsibly - Cleric

11 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Pastor Joshua Olusegun of Christ Reigns Church, Ilorin, on Thursday advised youths to celebrate responsibly on Feb.14 and not turn Valentine Day celebration to sex parties.

Olusegun gave the advice in Ilorin when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He observed that most people thought Valentine Day celebration was a time to copulate with the opposite, and said the thought was not correct.

"It is not for sex parties as thought by many teenagers and youths. We can give out gifts, visit beautiful places around and as well care for one another as a sign of celebration.

"We need to erase the mentality of engaging in sexual acts to show love as widely believed by our youths. Don't plan to lose your virginity on Valentine's Day. There is more to Valentine.

"We can celebrate our love in a Godly manner and not necessarily drinking to stupor and involving in immoral acts with our loved ones," he cautioned.

The cleric emphasised the need for religious leaders to preach morality to their followers on the ethics of Valentine celebration.

He condemned the act of minors who engaged in immoral acts in the name of Valentine celebration, explaining that the celebration was only meant for matured minds.

Olusegun also noted that the celebration was not restricted to youths, but could be marked by couples in decent and disciplined manner.

He also called on parents to engage their children and wards on ethics of Valentine in order not to abuse the celebration. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.