Nigeria: How Bandits Made Woman Widow Days After Wedding

11 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mrs Idris said that the incident happened on February 4, 28 days after her wedding.

A housewife Ramatu Idris of Unguwar Malam Lamu, Tankarau, Dutsen Abba Ward in Zaria Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna State, has narrated how bandits made her a widow barely a month after her marriage with late Yusuf Suleiman.

Mrs Idris told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday that the incident happened on February 4, around 12.45 p.m., 28 days after her wedding to Suleiman.

"There were about seven of them (bandits). They forced themselves into our home holding guns and a stick.

"My husband and I went to find out what was happening on hearing noises and shouts for help, but he was shot on the neck in my presence and he died on the spot."

Mrs Idris, who has been traumatised by the incident, claimed those who killed her husband were the same criminals that raided the residence of Abdulaziz Sani, Councilor representing Dutsen Abba Ward, and abducted six of his family members.

She said that the gang was later apprehended at Unguwan Mai Turmi village, Igabi Local Government Area (LGA), by personnel of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS).

Meanwhile following the attack on Mr Sani's household and the killing of Suleiman, residents of Kampani and Saye Communities in Dutsen Abba Ward, have appealed to Kaduna State Government to deploy more security personnel along cattle routes in the area to curb cattle rustling, kidnapping and other crimes.

Bilyaminu Usman and Abubakar Sarki, made the appeal on behalf of Kampani and Saye communities respectively, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Zaria.

Mr Usman on his part, told NAN that the criminals were using the National grid line and cattle route around Saye to convey their victims to Birnin Gwari forest.

According to him, posting security personnel at strategic locations will help tackle the challenge.

He, therefore, appealed for the deployment of more police personnel, patrol vans and other security equipment for the police station at Saye.

According to Mr Sarki, Saye Police Division used to promptly respond to distress calls by the communities, but inadequate working tools have been rendering such efforts fruitless.

He, however, commended the efforts of KADVS in the area, which, according to him, is the body the communities rely on to even dare move about during the day.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.