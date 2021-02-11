Kenya: I'll Ensure a Thief Doesn't Succeed Me - Kenyatta

11 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced he is ready to retire when his term of office expires in 2022.

The President has however added he will strive to ensure a thief does not succeed him in office.

He did not substantiate, nor did he mention whom he was referring to.

The Head of State was addressing a crowd that stopped his convoy in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The President said his desire is to see Kenyans working together in peace and harmony to uplift themselves and develop their beloved country and, not have unnecessary political competition.

"I have no problem going home next year. But my aim is to ensure all those who will take over from me will not be thieves and harass citizens. My aim is to make sure they will have the urge to unite the country," he said.

President Kenyatta also told the crowd that he was not particularly bothered by people who go around insulting him.

"Tell those who are insulting me, I do not care. My purpose is to serve Kenyans. I will ensure I fulfill my promise to them," said Kenyatta.

This is the second time in less than a month that the President has directly referred to thieves within the political circles.

On the other occasion, he suggested, during a radio interview, that there were people who are opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and yet the same people were stealing Sh2 billion daily from the public coffers.

Again, the President did not name anyone.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.