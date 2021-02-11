Kenya: I'll Ensure a Thief Doesn't Succeed Me - Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced he is ready to retire when his term of office expires in 2022.

The President has however added he will strive to ensure a thief does not succeed him in office.

He did not substantiate, nor did he mention whom he was referring to.

The Head of State was addressing a crowd that stopped his convoy in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The President said his desire is to see Kenyans working together in peace and harmony to uplift themselves and develop their beloved country and, not have unnecessary political competition.

"I have no problem going home next year. But my aim is to ensure all those who will take over from me will not be thieves and harass citizens. My aim is to make sure they will have the urge to unite the country," he said.

President Kenyatta also told the crowd that he was not particularly bothered by people who go around insulting him.

"Tell those who are insulting me, I do not care. My purpose is to serve Kenyans. I will ensure I fulfill my promise to them," said Kenyatta.

This is the second time in less than a month that the President has directly referred to thieves within the political circles.

On the other occasion, he suggested, during a radio interview, that there were people who are opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and yet the same people were stealing Sh2 billion daily from the public coffers.

Again, the President did not name anyone.