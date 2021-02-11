Tanzania: Speaker Ndugai Swears in Five New MPs

Five Members of the Zanzibar's House of Representatives have been sworn in by Speaker Job Ndugai as Members of Parliament of United Republic of Tanzania.

Speaker Job Ndugai said in Dodoma on Thursday morning that he had received a letter from Speaker of the House of Representative in the Isles, Zuberi Ali Maulid, notifying him about the nomination of the five politicians.

MPs who took the oath are Amer Abdallah Amer, Bakari Hamad Bakari, Bahati Hamisi Kombo, Mwantatu Mbaraka Hamisi and Suleiman Harubu Suleiman.

The Isles' Constitution stipulates that; five members from the House of Representatives must be part of the Parliament of United Republic of Tanzania.