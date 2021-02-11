Tanzania: Speaker Ndugai Swears in Five New MPs

11 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Five Members of the Zanzibar's House of Representatives have been sworn in by Speaker Job Ndugai as Members of Parliament of United Republic of Tanzania.

Speaker Job Ndugai said in Dodoma on Thursday morning that he had received a letter from Speaker of the House of Representative in the Isles, Zuberi Ali Maulid, notifying him about the nomination of the five politicians.

MPs who took the oath are Amer Abdallah Amer, Bakari Hamad Bakari, Bahati Hamisi Kombo, Mwantatu Mbaraka Hamisi and Suleiman Harubu Suleiman.

The Isles' Constitution stipulates that; five members from the House of Representatives must be part of the Parliament of United Republic of Tanzania.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.