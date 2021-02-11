Kenya: Nyachae's Funeral Service Held in Nairobi Ahead of Monday Burial

11 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — The funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae was held at the Maxwell SDA Church in Nairobi on Thursday, attended by his family members, top political leaders and dignitaries from the government and private sector.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose message of condolence was read by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, said Kenya had lost a great leader who contributed immensely to growth and development.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Nyachae as a compassionate person who believed in education and the need for efficiency in the public service.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i while condoling with the family, said is among leaders mentored by the late Nyachae.

Nyachae will be buried on Monday at a private ceremony at his Nyosia home.

The funeral service was also attended by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi who mourned the former minister as a highly qualified public servant who devoted his life to Kenyans.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka said Nyachae was a go-getter with a strong personality both in his private and public life.

