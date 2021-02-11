Kenya Sustains Covid-19 Low as Kenyatta Hints at Re-Opening Country

11 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Kenya on recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, detected from 4,220.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday hinted plans to re-open the country fully by lifting most of the containment measures imposed last year, including a night curfew that starts from 10pm to 4am.

On Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases raised total cases in the country to 102,353.

In a statement, the CS also announced that 62 patients had recovered from the virus among them 45 from home basesd care and 17 from various hospitals across the country, raising the total recoveries to 84,790.

3 more patients succumbed to the disease raising fatalities in the country to 1794.

Kenya has sustained a relatively low infection rate of COVID-19 pandemic since late last year.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Of the 16 million, more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be among the first people to be vaccinated against COVID- later this month when the vaccines arrive in the country.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

The government said it will target mostly people aged above 50 years and those above 18 years but who have underlying conditions.

