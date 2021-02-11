Namibia: Eagle FM Urges Listeners to Opt for Digital

Eagle FM radiostation owner John Walenga has urged listeners to opt for digital broadcasting after the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) last week confirmed the popular station was only authorised to broadcast in the geographic area of Okahandja. Responding to New Era newspaper, Walenga said it is premature for Eagle FM to pronounce itself on the way forward before a technical committee has revealed their findings.

"Central to the way forward is the satisfaction of the key stakeholder, which are the consumers. In the meantime, we are encouraging our listeners to download our App from their favourite stores, Internet Operating System (IOS) and Android Stores," urged Walenga.

CRAN CEO Emilia Nghikembua in a statement noted that Eagle FM was to broadcast at the frequency of 104.0 MHz, at a maximum power output of 20 Watts. CRAN instructed Eagle FM to cease broadcasting in Windhoek on 1 February 2021, adding the authority will deal with the matter further as a compliance issue.

"Eagle FM is not authorised to provide broadcasting services in the geographical area in Windhoek - and thus, any broadcast in Windhoek constitutes a breach of the license conditions. The station was broadcasting in Windhoek by transmitting at 500 watts from the frequency at Okahandja," said Nghikembua.

To remedy the non-compliance, the CEO explained Eagle FM should apply for an FM broadcasting frequency in the geographical area of Windhoek, with the application due on 15 February 2021.

Furthermore, Nghikembua said the station should apply for an amendment of its current frequency to increase the power output.

"This is subject to the normal licensing procedure and a determination whether such an amendment will not cause interference, or apply for a digital frequency."

The CRAN CEO advised Eagle FM to consider the most appropriate remedy, and submit an application for consideration to CRAN.

She further said the authority is available to meet with the station technical department to clarify issues to ensure eagle FM decides on the desired remedy.