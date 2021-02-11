Nigeria: Freight Forwarding Firm Bags World Customs' Certificate of Merit Award

A Lagos-based freight forwarding firm, Talod Ocean Airfreight Limited, has clinched the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Certificate of Merit award.

The award was presented by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Colonel Hameed Ali (rtd) at the just concluded International Customs Day celebration which took place in Abuja, recently.

It was delightful as freight forwarding practitioners, friends, business associates and well-wishers across the country poured encomiums on the firm.

They also lauded the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, Mr. Hakeem Olanrewaju.

Apart from being the pioneer vice chairman of the maiden Governing Council of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), the Talod Ocean Airfreight Limited boss was also the chairman, Governing Council of the CRFFN during its second tenure.

The Certificate of Merit Award was presented to Olanrewaju by the Secretary-General of WCO, Mr. Mr. Kunio Mukuriya, at a ceremony held in Abuja recently.

According to the organisers, the WCO certificate award is an international recognition through merit to private organisations endorsed by the national Customs having obtained a clean bill of professional practices by the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) for outstanding trade compliance, qualitative logistics services and participation in the global trade initiative programmes which in the local parlance is referred to as compliant declarant/

trader'.

Olanrewaju, in his remarks, expressed delight at the award just as he lauded WCO and the management of the NCS for considering his company worthy for the honour given to it.

The former chairman of the CRFFN Governing Council also used the occasion to thank the management and staff of the company for their dedication to duty.

He dedicated the award to those he called "young freight forwarders," who are aspiring for professionalism and International best practices in all strata of the maritime industry.

Olanrewaju enjoined them not to relent in their quest for excellence and professionalism in the practice of freight forwarding in the industry in the country.