Namibia: Habitual Offender Nabbed Again

11 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA — A 29-year-old former police officer, who is accused of committing several crimes since 2013, found himself on the wrong side of the law again this week.

Abner Matheus was arrested Monday in Omuthiya after he was found in possession of forged documents as well as driving without a valid driver's licence.

He was also found with a fake appointment certificate with a logo of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and a fake force number.

"The suspect forged the signature of Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga and falsely created fake documents of appointment as an ACC member.

Before his arrest, the suspect was spotted driving a dark blue Golf N32477W suspiciously, which attracted police attention.

He was intercepted and a body search was conducted and found the false documents," said Oshikoto crime investigations coordinator Naomi Katjiua.

In addition, Katjiua said, the suspect was also found in possession of a bank statement, which does not belong to him.

The police suspect the statement belonged to a potential victim whom the suspect wanted to defraud large sums of money.

The suspect appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court yesterday where he was denied bail. In 2013, he was arrested in Oshana region after being involved in armed robberies, housebreaking and kidnapping.

These alleged crimes were committed while he was a police officer.

In 2015, Matheus and three others were arrested for attempting to rob a Chinese businessman at Oshikango.

