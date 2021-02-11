Zimbabwe: Bangajena Gets Podium Finish At Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai

ZIMBABWE Paralympic team are not yet sure if the time posted by wheelchair racer Magret Bangajena, who claimed a bronze medal at the 12th World Para Athletics Grand Prix Dubai on Wednesday, is good enough for Tokyo Games qualification.

The 43-year-old racer came a distant third with a time of 3:26, 17 min while Turkey Hamide Dogangun scooped gold after clocking 1:56, 60min.

Another Turkish Zeynep Acet settled for silver with a time of 2:14,84min.

Bangajena is the first Zimbabwean to get a podium finish at the event.

On Wednesday, Vimbai Zvinowanda came third in her heat in the long jump event.

Zimbabwe are hoping for more medals today when Albert Singele, Pamela Shumba, Pride Mafira and Clement Nyoni take part in their races.

The athletes are chasing for Tokyo Games qualification.