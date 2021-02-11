Zimbabwe: Bangajena Gets Podium Finish At Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai

11 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

ZIMBABWE Paralympic team are not yet sure if the time posted by wheelchair racer Magret Bangajena, who claimed a bronze medal at the 12th World Para Athletics Grand Prix Dubai on Wednesday, is good enough for Tokyo Games qualification.

The 43-year-old racer came a distant third with a time of 3:26, 17 min while Turkey Hamide Dogangun scooped gold after clocking 1:56, 60min.

Another Turkish Zeynep Acet settled for silver with a time of 2:14,84min.

Bangajena is the first Zimbabwean to get a podium finish at the event.

On Wednesday, Vimbai Zvinowanda came third in her heat in the long jump event.

Zimbabwe are hoping for more medals today when Albert Singele, Pamela Shumba, Pride Mafira and Clement Nyoni take part in their races.

The athletes are chasing for Tokyo Games qualification.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.