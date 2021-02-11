Angola: Anaso Holds HIV/Aids Information Campaign

Luanda — An information campaign on HIV and AIDS will be held from 14 to 16 February, across the country, by the Angolan Network of AIDS Services Organisations (ANASO).

According to a statement sent Thursday to Angop, ANASO will, during the campaign, sensitise the population on the prevention of the disease during the carnival period, distribute about 36,000 male condoms, as well as several information materials.

The aim of the campaign is also to awaken society about the dangers that the disease represents and the need for the observance of safe sex during the 14 February, day consecrated to lovers.

Taking place under the slogan "AIDS free carnival: Let's go for a walk", in Luanda, the campaign will take place in the main reference centres, with about 100 activists and counsellors mobilised for the purpose.

