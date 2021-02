Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro has granted $10 000 bail to a Sasai employee who allegedly defrauded a commodity broker Simon Seven of his 1,2 million rand in botched cash tranfer deal.

Tapuwa Dikanifuniwa, was ordered to report once a month at Avondale police in Harare and to stay at his given address.

He was also ordered not to interfere with witnesses until the matter is finalised.