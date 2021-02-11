Angola: Covid-19 - One More Angolan Woman Dies in Portugal

10 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — One more fellow citizen, resident in the Sintra region, outskirts of Lisbon (Portugal), died on Tuesday, victim of Covid-19, bringing to 15 deaths among the Angolan community since the beginning of this pandemic in March 2020 in that European country.

According to the Portuguese health authorities, the 38-year-old woman was being monitored in a Lisbon hospital unit.

According to the source, on Tuesday another five Angolans, living in the same region, tested positive to the disease.

So far in Portugal, there have been 129 confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst the Angolan community. Of these, 26 remain active and 88 have recovered.

The active cases are being monitored by the Angolan authorities in Portugal, in close collaboration with the Portuguese health services.

